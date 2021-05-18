Redmi Note 10S First India Sale Today At 12 PM: Where To Buy, Sale Offers News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi Note 10S made its debut in India last week. The phone will go for the first sale in the country today at 12 PM via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores. It will also be available for purchase in retail outlets.

Redmi Note 10S Price And Sale Offers In India

The Redmi Note 10S starts in India at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone will be available in Deep Sea Blue, Frost White, and Shadow Black color options. As a part of the launch offers, users can get a 10 percent instant discount with SBI credit card EMI and non-EMI transactions.

Redmi Note 10S: Features

Running Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top, the Redmi Note 10S comes with the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage (expandable). Upfront, the device features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and, SGS low blue light certification.

The quad rear camera setup handles the photography that includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 13MP front shooter with an f/2.45 aperture. Moreover, the Redmi Note 10Sis also IP53-certified for dust and water resistance and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Other features include dual speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, IR Blaster, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity.

Redmi Note 10S: Worth Your Money?

The Redmi Note 10S is packed with all the features that a mid-range phone offers such as a capable processor, fast charging, official IP53 rating, and so on. So, the device can be a good choice for users looking for a phone under Rs. 15,000.

However, lack of high-refresh-rate and 5G connectivity can be a challenge for the device, as brands like Realme, Oppo are now offering 5G connectivity and high refresh rate in the same price tag.

Best Mobiles in India