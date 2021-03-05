Redmi Note 10s, Redmi Note 10 5G Gets BIS Certification; Might Arrive Under Poco Branding In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series has made a debut just a day ago in India. The new mid-range series is announced with the Redmi Note 10 4G and the Redmi Note 10 Pro variants. Simultaneously, the brand also introduced the Redmi Note 10 5G and the Redmi Note 10s in the international market. It seems both devices are heading to the country, but with a different moniker.

Redmi Note 10s India Launch

The suggested Redmi Note 10s has been certified via the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) mobile authentication platform in India. The handset has been listed with the M2103K9BI model number. The information has been shared by the tipster Sudhanshu Aggarwal on Twitter.

Indian variants of Redmi Note 10S & Redmi Note 10 5G (under POCO brand) are already listed on BIS certification. pic.twitter.com/z3RLkrVUHz — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) March 5, 2021

As per the tipster, the device will be launched under the Poco moniker instead of Xiaomi's banner. In addition to the Redmi Note 10S, the Redmi Note 10 5G model is also heading to the Indian market in the coming days. This handset has also cleared its certification via BIS and has been listed with the M2103K19PI model number.

Similar to the Redmi Note 10s, the Redmi Note 10 5G is also said to carry the Poco moniker. However, this is just a speculation and we can't be sure until the brand officially confirms this piece of information. Previous rumors do have suggested a Redmi smartphone's launch in India rebadged as a Poco handset.

So, there is a possibility that the Redmi Note 10s and the Redmi Note 10 5G could be the ones launching with a Poco labelling. The hardware aspects could also be identical to the international Redmi Note 10 models.

It hasn't been long since Poco has launched its product in India.

The brand recently launched the Poco M3 for the budget audience. The next device by the company to hit the shelves in the country is said to be the Poco X3. The device is expected to launch in March itself. It would be interesting to see if this device borrows any features from the Redmi Note 10s or the Redmi Note 10 5G models.

Best Mobiles in India