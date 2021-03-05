Just In
- 1 hr ago List Of Best Cleaning Smart Technology Robots To Buy In India
-
- 2 hrs ago RailTel Introduces Prepaid Wi-Fi Services At 4000 Railway Stations In India
- 2 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy F62 Now Available For Purchase In Offline Stores: Should You Buy?
- 3 hrs ago Realme 8 Pro Spotted On FCC Listing; Battery, Charging Speed Tipped
Don't Miss
- News Assam polls 2021: BJP releases list of 70 candidates, CM Sonowal to contest from Majuli seat
- Movies Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Approached For Khatron Ke Khiladi?
- Automobiles New Audi S5 Sportback Teased Ahead Of India Launch: Here Are The Details!
- Sports India vs England, 4th Test: New 'Adam Gilchrist' Rishabh Pant reveals the USP of his batting
- Lifestyle Maha Shivratri 2021: Some Rules That You Need To Follow When Observing A Fast
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Nagaland In March
- Education Karnataka BEd Result 2021 Declared At schooleducation.kar.nic.in
- Finance Post office Account Changes That You Should Know
Redmi Note 10s, Redmi Note 10 5G Gets BIS Certification; Might Arrive Under Poco Branding In India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series has made a debut just a day ago in India. The new mid-range series is announced with the Redmi Note 10 4G and the Redmi Note 10 Pro variants. Simultaneously, the brand also introduced the Redmi Note 10 5G and the Redmi Note 10s in the international market. It seems both devices are heading to the country, but with a different moniker.
Redmi Note 10s India Launch
The suggested Redmi Note 10s has been certified via the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) mobile authentication platform in India. The handset has been listed with the M2103K9BI model number. The information has been shared by the tipster Sudhanshu Aggarwal on Twitter.
Indian variants of Redmi Note 10S & Redmi Note 10 5G (under POCO brand) are already listed on BIS certification. pic.twitter.com/z3RLkrVUHz— Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) March 5, 2021
As per the tipster, the device will be launched under the Poco moniker instead of Xiaomi's banner. In addition to the Redmi Note 10S, the Redmi Note 10 5G model is also heading to the Indian market in the coming days. This handset has also cleared its certification via BIS and has been listed with the M2103K19PI model number.
Similar to the Redmi Note 10s, the Redmi Note 10 5G is also said to carry the Poco moniker. However, this is just a speculation and we can't be sure until the brand officially confirms this piece of information. Previous rumors do have suggested a Redmi smartphone's launch in India rebadged as a Poco handset.
So, there is a possibility that the Redmi Note 10s and the Redmi Note 10 5G could be the ones launching with a Poco labelling. The hardware aspects could also be identical to the international Redmi Note 10 models.
It hasn't been long since Poco has launched its product in India.
The brand recently launched the Poco M3 for the budget audience. The next device by the company to hit the shelves in the country is said to be the Poco X3. The device is expected to launch in March itself. It would be interesting to see if this device borrows any features from the Redmi Note 10s or the Redmi Note 10 5G models.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
14,999
-
49,590
-
42,640
-
56,320
-
49,570
-
13,500
-
8,999
-
25,000
-
41,610
-
31,440