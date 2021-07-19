Redmi Note 10S Starlight Purple Variant Launch Officially Teased; Coming To India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10S smartphone back in March in the global market. Now, the brand is prepping up to bring a new color variant soon dubbed Starlight Purple. Xiaomi Global took to its Twitter handle to share the teaser of the upcoming new variant. However, the exact launch date is yet to be revealed.

Unwilling to be just ordinary? Now offering you something special!



The #64MPAdventurer is coming in a brand new color of Starlight Purple. #RedmiNote10S pic.twitter.com/LKtjyjCBVX — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) July 18, 2021

Redmi Note 10S New Color Variant Features

Apart from the color variant, we expect the features of the new variant will be identical to the other color variants. The Redmi Note 10S has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and, SGS low blue light certification.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage (expandable). There is a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, the phone features a 13MP front camera sensor.

It runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top and has a 5,000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging support. Other features include IP53 certification for dust and water resistance, dual speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Lastly, the device supports 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, IR Blaster, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity.

Coming To India?

As of now, there is no information on whether the new color variant will arrive in India or not. To recall, the smartphone made its debut in May in India. The phone is currently available in Shadow Black, Frost White, and Deep Sea Blue in the country. We expect the new Starlight Purple will also arrive in India after its international debut. However, it will be better to take this as speculations until the brand shares the same.

The Redmi Note 10S is an affordable offering from the Note 10 series. The smartphone is packed with impressive features such as an AMOLED display, gaming-oriented processor, 64MP quad cameras, and so on. However, it skips a high refresh rate, while the Note 10 Pro comes with a 120Hz display at the same price segment.

Best Mobiles in India