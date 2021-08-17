Redmi Note 10S Starlight Purple Variant Launching On August 18 In India; Expected Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi Note 10S was launched back in May in the country. The smartphone is currently selling in three color options - Shadow Black, Frost White, and Deep Sea Blue. Now, the brand is prepping up to launch a new color variant on August 18 in India.

The news comes to the light via Redmi India Twitter handle where a teaser video titled 'Paint The Town Purple' has been shared. It does not mention the device name. Going by the video, one can safely assume this could be nothing but the Starlight Purple color of the Redmi Note 10S smartphone. The Starlight Purple color variant was originally launched last month in Malaysia.

Redmi Note 10S Starlight Purple Variant Features

The features of the new variant remain the same as the existing color options. The Redmi Note 10S features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and, SGS low blue light certification.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Running Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top, the handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, the phone features a 13MP front-facing camera sensor. Other features include IP53 certification for dust and water resistance, dual speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Redmi Note 10S Starlight Purple Variant Expected Price In India

The Redmi Note 10S Starlight Purple comes in the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option that is priced at MYR 899 (around Rs. 15,800). Considering this, we expect the new color variant will get similar storage and price tag in the country.

So, the upcoming variant will cost higher or similar to the top-end 6GB + 128GB model of the handset which is now selling at Rs. 15,999. However, it will be better to take this with a pinch of salt until the brand confirms the same.

