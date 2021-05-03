Redmi Note 10S With Quad Camera India Launch On May 13: Should You buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi Recently unveiled the Mi 11 series smartphones in India. Now, the brand is all set to bring the Redmi Note 10S smartphone to the country. After lots of speculations, the brand has confirmed the May 13 launch date. The upcoming smartphone will join the Redmi Note 10 lineup which comprises the Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and the Note 10 Pro Max models.

The brand took its Twitter to announce that the Redmi Note 10S will be launching in the country at 12:00 PM on May 13 and the event will be live-streamed via the company's social media handles and YouTube.

Redmi Note 10S: Features

Features of the Indian variant are expected to similar to the international variant. It means, the Redmi Note 10S would pack a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. There will also be a centre-positioned punch-hole cutout, for the front camera sensor.

The MediaTek Helio G95 SoC will handle the processing paired with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU, up to 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage that will also be expandable via a microSD card. It will ship with Android 11-based MIUI 12 custom skin on top and also IP52 certified for dust and water resistance. The Redmi Note 10S will sport a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 118-degree field of view, and a pair of 2MP macro and depth sensors. It will have a 13MP front camera sensor for selfies.

Moreover, a 5,000 mAh battery will fuel the device with 33W fast charging support. Lastly, the phone will support a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Redmi Note 10S Expected Price In India

The phone was launched in three storage configurations starting at EUR 229 (around Rs. 20,437). On the other hand, all smartphones of the Note 10 lineup fall in the country under Rs. 22K, while the top-end Note 10 Pro Max costs Rs. 18,999 for the base model. So, we can assume the upcoming model Redmi Note 10S will cost less than the Note 10 Pro Max.

Is Redmi Note 10S Worth Waiting For?

It remains to be seen whether the Redmi Note 10S will sit between the Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro or below them. However, the lack of 5G connectivity, a higher refresh rate will be a drawback for the handset.

As other brands like Oppo, Realme are offering 5G-enabled handset under Rs. 15K as well. Waiting for this smartphone doesn't seem the right thing to do at the moment, as there are many alternatives out there at a lower cost.

Best Mobiles in India