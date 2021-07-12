Redmi Note 10T 5G Launch Slated On July 20: What To Expect? News oi-Rohit Arora

Redmi will launch its first 5G smartphone in India on July 20, 2021. Expected to be priced around Rs. 15,000, the Redmi Note 10T 5G will fight the likes of Realme and Oppo's budget and mid-range 5G smartphones including the Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme 8 5G, Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and the Oppo A74.

Redmi India took it to Twitter to announce the official launch date of the upcoming smartphone. A dedicated page has also been set up on Amazon.in with the 'Notify Me' button for Redmi's first 5G handset for price-conscious buyers in India.

Redmi Note 10T 5G Specifications

The Redmi Note 10T 5G is essentially the Redmi Note 10 5G, which has already been launched in the brand's homegrown market- China. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek's entry-level 5G chipset- Dimensity 700 SoC. The MTK Dimensity 700 has gradually become the go-to choice for budget and mid-range 5G smartphones by Chinese smartphone manufacturers.

The chipset also supplies power to the Realme Narzo 30 5G and the Realme 8 5G. Both of these mid-range 5G handsets have performed pretty well in our reviews. We expect similar or even better day-to-day performance from Redmi's handset.

Moving on, the Redmi Note 10T 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will come running on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. You can read more about the MIUI 12.5's user experience in our Redmi Note 10 Pro's review

For cameras, the Redmi Note 10T 5G will sport a triple-lens camera setup featuring a 48MP primary sensor coupled with a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The handset will offer an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies.

We have experienced good battery life on the Redmi Note 10-series devices and the upcoming handset will be no different. It will also have a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support that would easily suffice a day even with heavy usage.

The dedicated page on Amazon.in hints towards a new blue shade for the upcoming handset. More details about the colors and variants will be released on the launch day, i.e. July 20, 2021.

Image: Amazon.in

