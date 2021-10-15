Redmi Note 11 5G, Note 11 Pro 5G Key Features Tipped; Launch Imminent? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is prepping up to launch the Redmi Note 11 series. Lu Weibing, Redmi's General Manager had already hinted at the upcoming series launch in China. The devices expected in this series are the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11 Pro. The features and specifications of both devices have started surfacing online. A new leak has revealed some additional details related to the hardware. What we can expect from the upcoming Redmi premium mid-range phones? Let's find out:

Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro Rumored Specifications

The Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11 Pro features have been leaked by a tipster on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The vanilla Redmi Note 11 is said to be powered by the Dimensity 810 SoC. This is the latest 5G processor by MediaTek for affordable smartphones. The Realme 8S 5G was the first handset to launch with this octa-core SoC.

The tipster further reveals the standard Redmi Note 11 will be launched with a triple rear camera setup. The main camera could be a 50MP sensor which is another new trend amongst the smartphone OEMs with their mid-range phones. The remaining camera sensors aren't revealed as of now.

But we will likely see an ultra-wide-angle sensor and a macro/depth sensor. The Redmi Note 11 5G is also speculated to sport a 120Hz LCD display and a 13MP selfie camera. The device will have a 5,000 mAh battery aided by 33W fast charging as per the tipster.

Coming to the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, this variant is said to launch with the Dimensity 920 SoC and will have up to 8GB RAM and a 256GB storage model. The device will be launched with a 108MP main camera instead of a 50MP sensor as the standard model. The selfie snapper here will be a 16MP lens. We might see the same 120Hz display as the Redmi Note 11 5G. While the battery capacity here is the same (5,000 mAh), the fast charging support would be 65W.

Redmi Note 11 5G, Note 11 Pro 5G Expected Price

The tipster suggests the Redmi Note 11 5G's base model (6GB/128GB) will be priced at 1,199 Yuan which is around Rs. 14,000. The 8GB/128GB variant is expected to launch at 1,599 Yuan which is around Rs. 18,500 in Indian currency.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is tipped to debut at 1,599 Yuan (6GB/128GB). There will be an 8GB RAM+ 128GB variant and 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage variant that will cost 1,799 (approx Rs. 29,000) and 1,999 Yuan (approx Rs. 23,000) respectively.

