Redmi Note 11 JE Design And Possible Specs Revealed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi is one of the smartphone brands, which is known for launching the sequels of its offerings on a timely basis. Having said that, it looks like the company is gearing up to launch a new smartphone under the Redmi brand. Well, the talk is about the Redmi Note 11 JE, which could be the sequel to the Redmi Note 10 JE that went official in August 2021 in Japan.

Redmi Note 11 JE Rumored Specs

Notably, the Redmi Note 10 JE was unveiled with the Snapdragon 480 SoC and IP68 rating for water resistance. Given that its successor could be unveiled sometime soon, a report by Xiaomiui has revealed that the Redmi Note 11 JE could be codename Lilac and carry the model number K19K. The actual model number of the upcoming smartphone in question is 22021119KR.

The specifications and design of the smartphone are likely to be similar to that of the Redmi Note 11 5G, which debuted in October 2021 in the company's home market China.

When it comes to the rumored specifications, the Redmi Note 11 JE is believed to arrive with an octa-core Snapdragon 480 Plus processor instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, which was used by the Redmi Note 11 5G. Also, the smartphone is likely to feature a 6.6-inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080p and a refresh rate of 90Hz. A 5000mAh battery is tipped to power the smartphone along with support for fast charging technology.

For imaging, there are speculations that the Redmi Note 11 JE could be launched with a 50MP primary Samsung JN1 camera sensor at its rear. While the other camera sensors are not known, for now, it is said to miss out on an ultra-wide-angle lens.

Furthermore, the upcoming Redmi smartphone in question is said to run Android 11 OS topped with MIUI 13. It is said to weigh 195 grams and measure 8.75mm in thickness. From the speculations, it looks like the Redmi Note 11 JE could have a similar design as its predecessor and the IP68-rated chassis as well. It remains to be seen if this smartphone will again be exclusive to the Japanese market.

