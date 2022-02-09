Redmi Note 11, Note 11S With 90Hz Display, Quad Cameras Launched In India; Sale Date, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi Note 11 and the Note 11S have been announced in India. Both the smartphones come with power-packed features at an affordable price tag. Features of the phones include a quad rear camera system, Android 11 with MIUI 13, and up to 1TB additional storage expansion option.

Redmi Note 11, Note 11S Price & Sale In India

Both handsets can be purchased in multiple storage configurations. The Note 11 price starts at Rs. 13,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, Rs. 14,499 for the 6GB + 64GB storage option and the 6GB + 128GB model will cost Rs. 15,999. The phone will be available in Horizon Blue, Space Black, and Starburst White color options starting February 11.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11S price has been set at Rs. 16,499 for the base 6GB + 64GB model, while the 6GB + 128GB model retails for Rs. 17,499 and the top-end 8GB + 128GB model is launched at Rs. 18,499. It comes in Horizon Blue, Polar White, and Space Black colors and will go on sale starting Feb 21.

Both units can be purchased via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail outlets across the country. If you are using Bank of Baroda credit and debit cards, you can get a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on both Redmi devices.

Redmi Note 11 Features

The Note 11 has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED Dot Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. Moreover, there is a quad rear camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a pair of 2MP sensors.

Other features include a 13MP selfie camera sensor, a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging, dual stereo speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the Note 11 supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity.

Redmi Note 11S Features

On the other hand, the Note 11S has the same display, battery, and charging speed as the Note 11. However, the Note 11S cameras include a 108MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP sensors. Upfront, it has a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 11S has used the octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC instead of the Snapdragon chip which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage option. Additionally, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the same connectivity features as the Redmi Note 11.

Worth Buying?

Both devices offer decent features for their asking price. If you are looking for a mid-range phone with good display and camera features can consider any of these latest Redmi devices. However, both models skip 5G connectivity which can be a downside. Since you can now easily get a 5G-enabled device under Rs. 20,000.

