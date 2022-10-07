Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 Moniker Confirmed; Quad Cameras, 120Hz Display Tipped News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Redmi has many new products lined up for launch, including the highly rumored Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023. Rumors claim the new Note smartphone won't be launching in India. A new report has spotted the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 on the SIRIM database website, revealing a few details about the upcoming phone.

To note, the SIRIM certification suggests the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 could launch soon in Malaysia. This is also the latest certification platform where the Redmi phone was spotted. Previously, the upcoming phone was spotted on EEC, FCC, and Google Play Console platforms, suggesting an imminent launch.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 on SIRIM Database

The SIRIM database entry confirms a few features of the upcoming Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023. The phone was spotted with the model number 2209116AG, which is the same as seen on other websites. Apart from the model number, the database also confirms the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 moniker, confirming many leaks in the rumor mill.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 Features: What to Expect?

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 is one of the buzzwords in the rumor mill, revealing many of its key specifications. Reports claim the upcoming smartphone will be identical to the Redmi Note 10 Pro that launched last year. When the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 appeared on the Google Play Console, it confirmed that it would be similar to the older smartphone.

Redmi Note 10 Pro review

For one, fans can expect a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 732G SoC is expected to power the new Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023, which is the same as seen on the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 is rumored to offer up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of default storage. The rumored phone is also said to offer a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support.

The new Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 is tipped to feature a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. A 16MP front camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the usual connectivity options are also rumored.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 won't launch in India

Best Mobiles in India