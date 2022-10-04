Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 Not Coming to India; What Makes It Different? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Redmi has been working on multiple devices, including the next-gen Note 12 series. At the same time, the brand isn't done with the Note 11 series just yet. Rumors of the upcoming Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 have been doing rounds for a while now. A new leak suggests the Indian market might not see this new Redmi phone.

Tipster Paras Gulgani claims the upcoming Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 will release in the global market. While India is one of Redmi's biggest markets, the new Note smartphone might not debut here. The reason for skipping the Indian market wasn't revealed by the tipster.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 Features: What to Expect?

The upcoming Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 has been in the news for a while now. The phone was also allegedly spotted on various certification websites, giving us an idea of what to expect. The rumored Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 appeared on the Google Play Console with the model number 2209116AG.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 🇮🇳🇮🇳❌❌❌



Global only product ✅ — Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) October 4, 2022

The same smartphone also appeared on the EEC and FCC certification websites. A few reports claim the upcoming Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 might be identical to the Redmi Note 10 Pro that launched last year. A few others suggest it's the tweaked version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ that launched earlier this year.

Related: Redmi Note 12 series launching soon

The rumor mill claims the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 could launch with the Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It remains to see what the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 will offer for the global market.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 in India

Presently, the Redmi Note 11 series is one of the most popular series in the Indian market. It includes many variants like the Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+, Note 11 SE, Note 11R, and more. While the tipster claims the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 won't launch in India, the reasons are still a mystery.

It looks like the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 could be another mid-range smartphone with an attractive price tag - making it ideal for the Indian market. Too bad as the phone might not debut here.

Also read: Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G review

Best Mobiles in India