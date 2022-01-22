Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G Specifications Are Here: Worthy Successor? News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi India launched the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max back in March 2021. As it is almost a year since the launch, the company might soon announce the successors to the same -- the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro Max.

A prominent Indian leakster Yogesh Brar has now shared the possible specifications of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G. As the name suggests, this device does not support a 5G network and the company might launch a different variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro with support for a 5G network in near future.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G Specifications

According to Yogesh, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G will feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is similar to what we have seen on the current Redmi Note 10 Pro. Coming to the SoC, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G will be based on the Mediatek Helio G96 chip, which is a 4G processor.

The base model of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G is speculated to offer 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Similarly, the phone is also expected to launch with 6GB RAM 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configurations. The phone will use LPDDR4x type RAM and UFS 2.1 type storage module, as per the SoC configuration.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G is said to feature a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The device is also said to offer a 16MP front-facing selfie camera. While the 108MP camera was reserved to the Pro Max model, it is finally coming to the standard-sized Pro model with the Redmi Note 11 series.

A 5,000 mAh battery will fuel the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G with support for 67W fast charging, and the fast charger is likely to be included in the package. Lastly, the phone will ship with MIUI 12 based on Android 11 OS, which is a bummer. However, the phone will receive an Android 12 OS-based MIUI 13 update in the coming days.

