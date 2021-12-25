Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Global Launch Expected Soon; Listed On FCC Certification News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know Xiaomi is prepping up to launch the Redmi Note 11 4G soon in the global market and India. Now, it seems the brand will also bring the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The smartphone was originally launched back in October alongside the Note 11 and the Note 11 Pro.

The standard variant is selling as the Note 11T 5G in India and as the Poco M4 Pro 5G in the global market. Now, the Note 11 Pro+ was spotted on the FCC certification website, hinting at an imminent launch. Although Xiaomi is yet to confirm the same.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Global Launch Tipped

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ with model number 20191116UG has appeared on Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website. The FCC listing has not revealed any key features of the Note 11 Pro+. We expect the phone will have similar features as the Chinese variant.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Features

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ was announced with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

For imaging, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ ships with a triple camera system including a 108MP main camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a telephoto camera. Upfront, there is a 16MP sensor for selfies and videos. On the software front, it runs Android 11 based MIUI 12.5.

Moreover, the device packs a 4,500 mAh battery unit with 120W fast charging support. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and connectivity features.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Expected Price And India Launch Details

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ comes with a starting price of CNY 1,899 (around Rs. 22,000) in China. Considering this, we expect the phone will carry a similar price tag. As far as the India launch is concerned, the Note 11 Pro+ is expected to arrive as the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge in India. The launch is confirmed to take place on January 6 in the country.

Best Mobiles in India