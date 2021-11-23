Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ Global Launch Soon; Are They Coming To India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note 11 series comprising the Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and the Note 11 Pro+ last month in China. The standard variant is all set to arrive on Nov 30 in the country; however, it will be called the Note 11T 5G. For the unaware, Xiaomi announced the standard Note 11 as the Poco M4 Pro 5G in the global market.

Now, both the Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro+ are all set to launch in the global market. However, Xiaomi is yet to confirm the same. The latest development confirms both the handsets have entered internal testing.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ Global Launch Expected Soon

91mobiles has exclusively learned from reliable tipster Mukul Sharma that the global variants of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro+ have entered internal testing in the European market.

The report also suggests both the models will come with the same model numbers as the Chinese variants. The exact launch date or timeline has not been revealed yet. Since both models are said to carry similar model numbers, we expect they will also share identical features like the Chinese variants.

Redmi Note 11 Pro & Note 11 Pro+ Features

Both phones come with similar features with minor changes. Upfront, they have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera. Both are powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoCs which are paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB default storage.

For battery, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ has a 4,500 mAh with 120W fast charging support, while the Pro variant packs a slightly larger 5,000 mAh battery but comes with 67W fast charging support. Moreover, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro+ feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108MP primary sensor with dual ISO and an f/1.89 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP sensor.

Other features include dual symmetrical JBL-tuned stereo speakers, 16MP selfie camera sensor, IP53 rating, and VC liquid cooling system. For connectivity, the smartphones support NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and so on.

Redmi Note 11 Pro & Note 11 Pro+ India Launch Details

As of now, there is no official word on the India launch of these handsets. However, they already visited the IMEI database and BIS certification and are also rumored to be launched in India as the Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.

Now, Xiaomi is prepping up to launch the Redmi Note 11T 5G on Nov 30 in India, which will be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel and other social media handles. The phone will be available for purchase via Amazon and the company's official site after the launch. Further, the phone is said to carry a starting price of Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB model in the country.

