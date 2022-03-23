Just In
Redmi Note 11 Pro Sale Live In India; Price, Specifications, And Offers
Redmi Note 11 Pro sale has gone live in India. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and the affordable smartphone under Rs 20,000 were unveiled in India earlier this month. The Redmi Note 11 Pro cost Rs. 17,999 in India. It has a glass body and a 120Hz AMOLED display.
Redmi Note 11 Pro Sale
The Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G is available for purchase on Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores. The smartphone was released in two storage configurations in India: 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The base 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 17,999. The 8GB + 128GB edition of the Redmi Note 11 Pro is priced at Rs. 19,999 in India. It's available in three different colors: Star Blue, Stealth Black, and Phantom White.
Customers who pay with an SBI credit card can get Rs. 1,000 discount on the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G during the initial sale in India as part of the launch promotion.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Specifications
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 395ppi pixel density and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Furthermore, the device's bezel-less front panel has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro has a quad-camera arrangement on the back, which includes a 108MP f/1.9 primary camera, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP f/2.4 depth camera, and a second 2MP f/2.4 macro camera.
Some of the rear camera features are ISO Control, HDR mode, Continuous Shooting, Touch to Focus, Face Detection, Digital Zoom, and LED Flash. For stunning selfies, Xiaomi has included a 16MP f/2.4 primary camera on the front end.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G96 processor and 6GB of RAM. An Octa-core processor with a Cortex A76 and Cortex A55 layout operates at a maximum clock speed of 2.05GHz. Furthermore, a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU has been included to provide a graphical experience. A 5,000 mAh Li-Polymer battery powers the gadget, which is also compatible with a 67W Turbo Charging system.
Internal storage on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro is 128GB and can be upgraded up to 1TB. The smartphone includes features such as 4G VoLTE, 5G, A-GPS, Glonass, USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, and Mobile Hotspot for connectivity.
