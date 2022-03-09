Redmi Note 11 Pro Series Launch Live Updates: Flagship Redmi Note Smartphone And More News oi-Vivek

Redmi is all set for its first offline event after 30 months. The company will be unveiling two smartphones -- the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. Along with these two devices, the company is also speculated to launch an affordable Redmi Watch 2 Lite, which is said to offer features like always-on SpO2 monitoring.

We will be live updating from the Redmi Note 11 Pro launch event venue and will give you all the updates that you need to know about the upcoming Redmi smartphones. Stay tuned to this post to get the latest updates on the Redmi Note 11 Pro series launch in India.

Auto Refresh Feeds Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G will be available from the 15th of March, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro will be available from the 23rd of March on Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home With bank offers, the base model of the Redmi Note Pro+ 5G just costs Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB variant Redmi Watch 2 Lite can offer 10 days of battery life on a single charge The watch offers features like continues SpO2 monitoring, heart rate monitoring, stress monitoring, and it can also track periods Redmi watch 2 Lite is 5ATM water resistant Redmi Watch 2 Lite comes with 120 watch faces The Redmi Watch 2 Lite weighs 35grams and it also comes with light and smooth straps and they are also anti-bacterial straps Redmi Watch 2 Lite comes with a square touch display and is available in multiple color options Here is the last and the third device of the day -- the Redmi Watch Lite 2 The Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro+ 5G will ship with MIUI 13 out-of-the-box Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with liquid cool technology Redmi Note Pro offers up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with a microSD card slot, which supports up to 1TB of storage Redmi Note 11 Pro is powered by the Mediatek Helio G96 SoC The Redmi Note 11 Pro has four cameras, an 108MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a depth sensor, and a macro lens It looks like the main difference between the 5G and the non 5G variant of the Redmi Note Pro is the processor Redmi Note 11 Pro also gets a 120Hz refresh rate display with 360Hz touch sampling rate Redmi Note 11 Pro also supports 67W of Turbo Charge and also packs a large 5000 mAh battery Note 11 Pro comes in Star Blue, Stealth Black, and Phantom White colors Here comes the Redmi Note 11 Pro, a 4G smartphone which is mostly similar to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage and there is also a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC and is said to be faster than the Snapdragon 765G SoC Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G supports N1, N3, N5, N8, N27, N40 5G bands, which are expected to be used in India As the name suggests, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G supports 5G network and the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G also comes with an improved portrait mode, which can do better edge detection and it even works in the selfie mode The macro camera can even focus at 2cm. However,this time around, the company is using a 2MP sensor The Redmi Note 10 Pro+ 5G also has a dedicated ultra wide angle camera The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G has a 108MP camera setup Just like the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G also has a stereo speaker setup It also comes with Reading Mode 3.0, Sunlight Display, and SGS Eye Care Display Certification 360Hz touch sampling rate on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is said to improve the gaming performance The display offers 1200nits of peak brightness and it has a punch hole style cutout at the top for the selfie camera Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G comes with an 120Hz AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is available in three colors -- stealth black, phantom white, and a nod color, which is a lot unique from the previous Redmi Note smartphones The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G comes with a flat frame and a flat back, similar to the iPhone 12/12 series of smartphones. The frame of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is made using plastic Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G uses a split battery technology and this is said to make the smartphone charging both fast and efficient Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G comes with 5000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and can offer all-day battery life with just 15 minutes of charging The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G will support 67W of fast charging and the charger will be included in the box The Redmi Note 11 Pro is said to have Pro grade everything, including display, processor, camera, and battery The Redmi Note 11 Pro series is the successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro series of smartphones, launched back in 2021 The Redmi Note series of smartphones said to delivery best in tech, reliable and durable devices The company has sold 240,000,000 Redmi Note devices The company still believes in honest pricing, and the new Redmi Note 11 Pro series is said to be in-line with the same The brand is expected to launch three products -- Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+, and the Redmi Watch 2 Lite Muralikrishnan B, the COO of Xiaomi India is on the stage

