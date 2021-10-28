Redmi Note 11 Series Launching Today: Expected Price, Features We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi is all set to unveil the next-gen Note 11 series today (October 28) in China. The lineup is most likely to comprise three models - the Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and the Note 11 Pro+. Some features of the upcoming devices have already been confirmed by the company and other leaked info has also given us an idea about what the upcoming Note 11 series has to offer.

Besides, the pricing of the mid-range devices has also leaked online. Check here how to watch livestream and other expected launches at today's (Oct 28) event in China.

Redmi Note 11 Series Event Livestream Details

The launch event of the Note 11 series has been set for 7 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) and the event will be live-streamed on Xiaomi's China website. Apart from the Note 11 series, the brand is also launching the successor of the Redmi Watch dubbed as the Watch 2. Besides, the Redmi Smart Band Pro is also rumored to go official at the same event.

Redmi Note 11 Expected Price & Features

Starting with the pricing, the standard Note 11 is said to come with a starting price of 1,199 Yuan (around Rs. 14,000), while the high-end variant is tipped to be priced at 1,799 Yuan (around Rs. 21,000). In terms of features, the Note 11 will be powered by the Dimensity 810 chipset paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

There will be a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support. Upfront, the handset is said to use an IPS LCD panel which will measure 6.5-inch and offer FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Other aspects will include a 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and much more.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Expected Price & Features

The Pro model might start at 1,599 Yuan (around Rs. 18,700). For features, the smartphone is confirmed to use an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will run the Dimensity 920 chip and Android 11 OS.

Other features could include a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W charging support, JBL speakers, and so on. Further, the phone is confirmed to use a 108MP main sensor which might be assigned by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Expected Price & Features

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is also confirmed to come with a 120Hz AMOLED panel similar to the Pro variant. However, the device will ship with Dimesity 1200 AI processor. For imaging, it will also sport a 108MP main lens and there will be a 16MP front-facing camera placed into a punch-hole cutout.

The handset is also tipped to pack a smaller 4,500 mAh battery; however, it could use 120W fast charging technology. Moreover, the Note 11 Pro+ is said to start at 2,199 Yuan (around Rs. 25,700) for the base 8GB + 128GB model.

Redmi Watch 2 Expected Price & Features

The Watch will get several upgrades over its predecessor including its display, battery, and so on. The Watch 2 is tipped to feature an AMOLED panel; however, the design of the watch will be similar to the original Redmi Watch. The watch is expected to be priced at CNY 399 (around Rs. 4,680). Further, there is no info regarding the India's launch of these products at this moment.

