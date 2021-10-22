Redmi Note 11 Series Massive Leak reveals Full Specifications; What All To Expect? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi recently announced the arrival of a new premium mid-range smartphone lineup on October 28 in China. The company is ready to expand the Redmi Note series with the launch of the Redmi Note Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro+. The rumour mill has started spilling beans related to the upcoming premium mid-range 5G phones' specifications and design. A new leak on Weibo has detailed the entire spec-sheet of all the three variants. Following are the details:

Redmi Note 11 Expected Features

The tipster suggests the standard Redmi Note 11 will be using MediaTek's latest budget 5G processor, i.e., the Dimensity 810 SoC combined with upto 8GB LPDDR4 RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. This model is tipped with an LCD display (6.5-inches) with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The vanilla Redmi Note 11 is leaked with a triple rear camera setup (50MP+2MP+2MP) and a single 16MP selfie camera. The handset will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 5,000 mAH battery unit that will support 33W fast charging technology.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro Plus Rumored Specifications

As mentioned earlier, the Chinese tipster has also revealed the expected specifications of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro+. The former is said to feature the Dimensity 910 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. The handset will have a linear X-axis motor for improved haptic feedback.

The camera here will be upgraded compared to the vanilla Redmi Note 11 Pro. This model is said to employ a 108MP Samsung HM2 lens along with an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle-lens, and a 2MP bokeh sensor. This model will have the same 16MP selfie camera as the Redmi Note 11.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is also said to flaunt a 120Hz FHD+ LCD display like the standard model. The battery driving this model will be a 5,000 mAh unit with 67W fast charging. As far as the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is concerned, it is speculated to feature the same set of hardware as the Redmi Note 11 Pro. However, the processor and fast charging speeds will be different.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is rumoured to be equipped with the Dimensity 1200 SoC. The configuration and Android version would be the same as the remaining two models. The fast charging speed would be 120W.

