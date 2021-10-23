Redmi Note 11 Series Official Teaser Confirms 120Hz AMOLED Display; Pricing Details Also Leaked News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is all set to launch the new-generation Note smartphone lineup called the Redmi Note 11. The standard model along with the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is scheduled to launch on October 28 in China. A recent leak had revealed the entire specifications of all three models. However, the official confirmation starting from the display is being shared now.

The Redmi Note 11 smartphones will be launched with an AMOLED panel. This contradicts the previous leak that suggested an LCD panel for the upcoming mid-range smartphone series. The teaser revealing the Redmi Note 11 series display details has been shared by the company on Weibo.

Apart from the panel type, the official teaser also confirms the punch-hole camera cutout and a narrow0bezel profile. The teaser also confirms DCI P3 wide color gamut along with 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. These specs would likely be common amongst all the Redmi Note 11 series models.

There are rumors suggesting the AMOLED panel could be used on the high-end variants and not the standard Redmi Note 11. Besides, the teaser poster doesn't reveal the specific model number. Therefore, it becomes difficult to confirm if the rumors suggesting an LCD panel for the base model are true. We might get the clarifications in the coming days.

Redmi Note 11 Series Expected Pricing

Apart from the specifications, the pricing details of the upcoming premium mid-range phones have also been leaked online. Starting with the standard Redmi Note 11, its base model is said to feature 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option priced at 1,199 Yuan which is around Rs. 14,000. The 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model and 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model are said to cost 1,399 Yuan (approx. Rs. 16,000) and 1,599 (approx Rs. 18,500) respectively.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro with 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/128GB storage are expected to launch at 1,599 Yuan (approx. Rs. 18,500) and 1,799 Yuan (approx Rs. 21,300) resptively. This model is also said to come with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option priced at 1,999 Yuan (approx Rs. 23,000).

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is expected in dual options with the base model offering 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This model might be launched at 2,199 Yuan while the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model might arrive with a 2,499 (approx Rs. 29,000) price label.

Best Mobiles in India