Redmi Note 11 Series With Android 11, Punch-Hole Design Launched; When Is It Coming To India?

Redmi has finally announced the Note 11 series handsets in the global market. The lineup includes the Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and the Note 11S. The handsets offer different features compared to their Chinese counterparts.

The Note 11 Pro has been launched in both the 4G and 5G variants. Further, all models of the Note 11 series come with a flat rear panel, punch-hole cutout design at the front for the selfie camera sensor, expandable storage option, and Android 11 OS with MIUI 13 custom skin.

Redmi Note 11 Features & Price

Starting with the affordable Note 11, which comes with the Snapdragon 680 chip paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The phone has a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

For cameras, the Redmi Note 11 features a triple camera system which includes a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP sensor. Other features include a 13MP selfie camera, a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 33W fast-charging, IP53 rating, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Moreover, the device price starts at $179 (roughly Rs. 13,400) for the base variant 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Note 11 comes in Graphite Grey, Twilight Blue, and Star Blue color options.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G & 5G Features & Price

Both the 4G and 5G variants of the Redmi Note 11 Pro have a 6.67 FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. In terms of processor, the 4G variant runs the MediaTek Helio G96, while the 5G version has used the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset under its hood.

The chipset is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage option. Both the variants offer a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 67W fast charging, a 16MP front-facing camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. However, the rear panel of the Redmi Note 11 4G has a 108MP quad-camera system, while the 5G variant comes with 108MP triple cameras.

In terms of pricing, the Note 11 4G starts at $329 (roughly Rs 24,600) for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage model, the same storage model of the 4G variant will cost Rs. $299 (roughly Rs. 22,400).

Redmi Note 11S Features And Price

Lastly, the Note 11S comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support as the standard Note 11. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

For imaging, the Redmi Note 11S has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a pair of 2MP sensors. Other features include a 16MP selfie camera sensor, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an IP53 rating. The price of the Note 11S starts at $249 (roughly Rs. 18,600) for the 6GB + 64GB model.

Besides, Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Redmi Note 11S is launching on February 9 in the country. Recently, the India pricing of the Note 11S was leaked online, which suggested that the Redmi Note 11S price will be Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 2,000 higher than its predecessor Redmi Note 10S.

