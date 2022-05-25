Redmi Note 11SE Affordable 5G Phone Goes Official; Price & Specifications News oi-Akshay Kumar

Redmi Note 11SE has been officially introduced by the brand in China. The phone has arrived as an affordable 5G smartphone with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor and a beefy battery. The Redmi Note 11SE costs just around Rs. 11,500 for its base variant. The device was introduced alongside the Redmi Note 11T Pro series handsets.

Redmi Note 11SE Sports An Attractive Design, Adaptive Refresh Rate

The Redmi Note 11SE features an attractive design with a dual-tone finish on the back. The smartphone has a large square camera module on the back with is extended towards the top-left corner with the Redmi branding. The device has a punch-hole design to house the selfie shooter and minimal bezels on all sides. The design of the Redmi Note 11SE is completely different from the Redmi Note 11 series of devices.

The Redmi Note 11SE is fitted with a 6.5-inch LCD display. The phone has a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels and an adaptive screen refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 90Hz. The smartphone also provides a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The software side of the things is taken care of by Android 11 with the MIUI 12 custom ROM on top.

Redmi Note 11SE Utilizes Dimensity 700 SoC, 48MP Dual Rear Cameras

Powering the Redmi Note 11SE is the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, as compared to the Snapdragon 680 / Helio G96 / Dimensity 920 SoCs found on the previous Redmi Note 11 series devices. For memory, the phone is fitted with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB with the help of microSD cards. In terms of security, there's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In the optics department, the Redmi Note 11SE features a 48MP main camera with an f/1.79 aperture. The main sensor is accompanied by a 2MP portrait lens featuring an aperture of f/2.4. There's an 8MP selfie snapper with an f/2.0 aperture on the front. The connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. A 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support keeps it running.

Redmi Note 11SE Pricing, Availability, Color Options

The Redmi Note 11SE's price starts at 999 Yuan (around Rs. 11,600) for the base variant with 4GB of RAM. The 8GB RAM model is being offered for 1,299 Yuan (approx. Rs. 15,500). The smartphone will be going on sale in China starting from May 31 in Shadow Black and Deep Space Blue color options.

Redmi Note 11SE Could Come To India As A Poco Smartphone

The design of the Redmi Note 11SE resembles a few Poco smartphones that are available in India. So there's a possibility that the new Redmi model could launch in the Indian market as a Poco handset. We will find out more in the near future.

Most recently, Poco launched the Poco M4 5G smartphone in India. The budget 5G smartphone arrived with a refreshed design, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, a 50MP dual-camera setup, and a 5,000mAh 18W fast-charging battery. The phone is available in the country at a starting price tag of Rs. 12,999.

