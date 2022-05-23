Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus Key Specifications Officially Teased; Launch Set For Tomorrow News oi-Akshay Kumar

Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus smartphone's key specifications have been officially teased by the company. The phone will be launching in China tomorrow alongside the Redmi Note 11T and the Redmi Note 11T Pro. The brand has revealed the features of the display, design, and camera of the upcoming Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus ahead of the launch.

Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus Will Feature LCD Screen With 144Hz Refresh Rate

Xiaomi's official Weibo handle has revealed that the Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus will be offering an LCD screen panel. The phone has achieved A+ certification from DisplayMate, making it the first LCD device to receive this grading. The handset will be coming with a screen refresh rate of 144Hz, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, DC dimming, and Dolby Vision support. The screen will also be protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass.

Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus Will Come With A Sturdy Build, Multiple Cameras

As per the teasers, the Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus will feature a sturdy build with a four-corner reinforcement protection design. The smartphone will be arriving with an IP53 rating for resistance against dust and splashes. There will be a large square camera module on the back. The power button and volume rocker will be placed on the right side. The device appears to be quite slim in the promotional images.

At the rear, the Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus will be offering a 64MP main camera with the Samsung GW1 sensor. There will also be a couple of other lenses, but there's no word regarding their sensors at the moment. The handset is also confirmed to feature NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm headphone socket, Dolby Atmos with hi-res audio support, and an X-axis linear vibration motor. Software-wise, it will boot MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

Previously, the company confirmed that the Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G processor. The device is expected to have up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of native storage. Furthermore, the phone could have a 6.6-inch full HD+ IPC LCD display, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Xiaomi is currently selling as many as five Redmi Note 11 series smartphones in India. These include the Redmi Note 11, Note 11S, Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+, and the Note 11T 5G. They are available at the starting price of Rs. 13,499 and go up to Rs. 24,999 for the most high-end model.

