Redmi Note 11T Pro Series With 144Hz Screens, 120W Charging Announced; India Launch & Pricing News oi-Akshay Kumar

Redmi Note 11T Pro series of smartphones have finally been officially launched in China. After teasing the new devices for a while, the brand has introduced the Redmi Note 11T Pro and the Note 11T Pro+ models in the country. The new phones were announced alongside the Redmi Note 11SE budget 5G smartphone and the Redmi Buds 4 Pro earbuds.

Redmi Note 11T Pro Series Design, Display Features

The Redmi Note 11T Pro and the Redmi Note 11T Pro offer an identical design and an almost similar set of features. The main difference is in terms of storage, battery size, and fast charging capabilities. The phones offer a unibody design with a punch-hole display, a rectangular primary camera module, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handsets also offer a vapor chamber cooling system to keep the heat down during intensive tasks.

The Redmi Note 11T Pro series sports a 6.6-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2,460 x 1,080 pixels. They are touted to be the first smartphones with LCD screen panels to be certified with DisplayMate A+ ratings. The handsets offer a variable screen refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 144Hz. They also have features like DC dimming, 10-bit color depth, Dolby Vision, 650 nits peak brightness, and support for HDR10 content.

Redmi Note 11T Pro Series Sports Dimensity 8100 SoC, 512GB Storage

The Redmi Note 11T Pro series smartphones are powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, which is manufactured utilizing the 5nm fabrication process. The handsets get up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of expandable storage. Software-wise, the phones boot Android 12 with the MIUI 13 custom ROM out of the box. Both the Redmi Note 11T Pro and the Note 11T Pro+ are also IP53 certified for dust and splash resistance.

Redmi Note 11T Pro Series Camera, Connectivity, Battery Specs

Xiaomi has fitted the Redmi Note 11T Pro with 64MP primary cameras, which utilize the Samsung GW1 sensors. The phones also have 8MP ultra-wide-angle lenses featuring a 119-degree field of view and 2MP macro shooters. They are equipped with 16MP selfie snappers capable of recording 1,080p videos. The handsets also feature 3.5mm headphone jacks, stereo dual speakers, and Dolby Atmos.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Note 11T Pro and the Note 11T Pro+ offer 5G SA / NSA, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS with GLONASS, NFC, and the USB Type-C ports. The Redmi Note 11T Pro sports a 5,080 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 11T Pro+ on the other hand gets a smaller 4,400 mAh cell that offers higher 120W fast charging functionality.

Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11T Pro+ Pricing, Availability

The Redmi Note 11T Pro's price in China starts at around Rs. 19,800 for the base model and goes up to Rs. 24,500 for the most high-end version. As for the Note 11T Pro+, it is available from approx. Rs. 23,300 to Rs. 29,000, depending on the configuration. The new Redmi phones are available to order in China and will go on sale from May 21.

The Redmi Note 11T Pro and the Note 11T Pro+ come in Atomic Silver, Time Blue, and Midnight Black color models. While the company is yet to officially announce it, the new Redmi offerings are expected to be launched in India in the next few weeks.

In India, the company is currently selling the Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G smartphones in the Note 11 series at the moment. They are available across channels at a starting price tag of Rs. 16,499.

Best Mobiles in India