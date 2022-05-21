Just In
Redmi Note 11T Pro To Feature Dimensity 8100, 144Hz Display; Launching On May 24
Redmi Note 11T Pro is all set to debut on May 24 in China. Xiaomi already confirmed that the Redmi Note 11T Pro will offer "turbo-level performance". Recently the upcoming Redmi Note 11T Pro was spotted on Geekbench listing, revealing key specs. Now, more details come to the light ahead of the official launch.
Redmi Note 11T Pro Specifications Revealed
The specifications were revealed on Weibo which comes out via tipster Abhishek Yadav. Going by this, the device will have the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor under its hood. It will sport a 144Hz LCD panel which is tipped to measure 6.6-inch and offer FHD+ resolution.
As per the latest info, a 5,080 mAh battery might fuel the handset that will come 67W fast charging support. Although, the Redmi Note 11T Pro was earlier said to pack 120W fast charging. Also, the phone will include 64MP primary camera along with Dolby Vision. Previously, the Geekbench listing revealed the Redmi Note 11T Pro managed to score 4170 points in the single-core test and 6379 points in the multi-core test.
Furthermore, the handset will come with HyperEngine 5.0 gaming suite and Android 12 OS. The Redmi Note 11T Pro is also expected to come 6GB RAM + 1228GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage options. The device will also come with 3.5mm audio jack and will come in three color options.
Alongside, the brand will also bring the Note 11T Pro+ and the Note 11T model on the same day. The launch event is scheduled for May 24 at 7 PM local time (2:30 OM IST). The latter (Redmi Note 11T) is already available in the Indian market which is selling starting at Rs. 16,999. We expect the brand will bring both the Note 11T Pro and the Note 11T Pro+ in the country in the future.
Redmi Note 11T Pro To Debut As Poco X4 GT In Global Market
The device is also rumored to arrive as the Poco X4 GT moniker in the global market. However, Poco or Xiaomi has not shared any word regarding this. So, we suggest our readers to wait for official confirmation.
