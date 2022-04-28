Redmi Note 11T Series Fast Charging Details Revealed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Redmi is known for its affordable yet performing smartphones in the Note series. Now, it is speculated that the company could be in plans new smartphones in the Redmi Note 11T series. The upcoming models have been spotted on the TENAA and 3C certification databases in China, hinting at their imminent launch.

Initial reports claimed that these upcoming Redmi smartphones carrying the model numbers 22041216C and 22041216UC and certified by TENAA belonged to the Redmi Note 12 series. However, tipsters claimed that the models might debut in the Redmi Note 11T series. However, the exact name of these models remains unknown for now. One thing that we can infer from this leak is that these upcoming Redmi smartphones might be launched anytime soon.

Redmi Note 11T Series 3C Certification

In the meantime, a Redmi phone with the model number 22041216C might arrive with a 67W fast charger. On the other hand, the 3C listing of the Redmi 22041216UC could feature support for 120W fast charging. Both smartphones are said to bring 5G connectivity as well.

Previously, TENAA listings of these upcoming smartphones pointed out that these smartphones could measure 163.64 x 74.29 x 8.8mm in dimensions and flaunt a 6.6-inch display. Also, both these smartphones in the Redmi Note 11T series are hinted to be pre-installed with Android 12 OS.

The Redmi 22041216C flaunts a 4980mAh battery as per the rated value and it could support 67W fast charging technology. On the other hand, the other Redmi phone with the model number 22041216UC could get the power from a 4300mAh battery as per the rated value and feature 120W fast charging support.

What's more, word is that the Redmi Note 11T Pro series could be powered by an octa-core Dimensity 1300 SoC. For now, the other aspects of these smartphones remain unknown. We need to wait for the TENAA listings of these upcoming Redmi smartphones to reveal the complete specifications and possible images. Also, there are expectations that we can see these new Redmi Note 11T and Redmi Note 11T Pro smartphones to be unveiled in China sometime in May. We can expect further reports to shed more clarity on the same.

