Redmi Note 5 pro spotted with Android 8.1 Oreo at the ongoing MWC

Xiaomi recently upgraded its Redmi Note series by launching two new smartphones in the Indian market. Built on the success of India's top-selling Android smartphone of the year 2017- Redmi Note 4, the newly upgraded range of smartphones does pack some interesting specs and features.

Back then Xiaomi had also introduced Note Pro variant which comes at starting price of Rs. 13,999. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is the first smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon 636 CPU, which is Qualcomm's latest 600 series chipset. The Pro variant also features a dual-lens rear camera setup, a feature you will not find in the standard Redmi Note 5 variant. However, the device had one major flaw and it seems like Xiaomi wants to correct all the mistakes made by the company.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro ships with Android 7.1 Nougat, which is topped by the company's MIUI 9 skin. But now as per some reports from Beebom suggest that the Redmi Note 5 Pro was spotted running on the latest Android version 8.1 Oreo at the ongoing MWC 2018. The further report suggests that GizChina's hands on the device at the MWC 2018 show floor revealed that the Note 5 Pro is running on a beta version of MIUI 9 global based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro First Impressions

It is being reported that Xiaomi is currently recruiting Oreo beta testers for the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro; this indicates that Xiaomi might soon start pushing out the Oreo updates to its devices.

That said let's have a look at what Redmi Note 5 Pro offers in terms of design and display.

Redmi Note 5 Pro is a new age mid-range Xiaomi device. It offers comparatively more screen-to-body ratio than company's previous handsets in sub Rs. 18k price segment. The company has borrowed design elements from the two best handsets available today. Resultant, Redmi Note 5 Pro looks like a blend of Google Pixel 2 XL and Apple iPhone X. The 18:9 aspect ratio screen with rounded corners reminds me of Pixel 2 XL's front fascia. As far as rear panel is concerned, the resemblance to iPhone X due to the placement of vertical dual-lens camera setup at top left corner is impossible to ignore.

