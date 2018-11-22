ENGLISH

Redmi Note 6 Pro offers: Get Rs 2400 instant cashback from Reliance Jio

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has introduced Redmi Note 6 Pro in the country on Thursday.

    Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio a cashback offer for the new Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone.

    As a part of the deal, users will get Rs. 2,400 instant cashback, and 6TB of 4G mobile data. However, there is a catch as Rs. 2,400 instant cashback is applicable on recharge with ₹299 plan [24 vouchers of Rs 100 each].

    An additional 100 percent 4G data will be valid on the plans above Rs 198 for four recharges.

    Redmi Note 6 Pro is the successor to Redmi Note 5 Pro, the number 1 dual camera smartphone in India as per a report from Canalys in July 2018. The Redmi Note 5 series crossed 5 million units in sales in a matter of 4 months since launch in February 2018.

    It features a two-day battery that Redmi smartphones are known for, and for the first time brings an AI-powered quad-camera experience to the segment.

    Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a 6.26 FHD+ IPS display with a 19:9 aspect ratio along with Corning Gorilla Glass to protect the display against wear and tear. It has a 2+1 hybrid slot and support for dual VoLTE.

    The new smartphone comes in Black, Rose Gold, Blue, and Red colors, and in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB variants and it is priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively.

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 6:30 [IST]
