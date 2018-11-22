Redmi Note 6 Pro offers: Get Rs 2400 instant cashback from Reliance Jio

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio a cashback offer for the new Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone.

As a part of the deal, users will get Rs. 2,400 instant cashback, and 6TB of 4G mobile data. However, there is a catch as Rs. 2,400 instant cashback is applicable on recharge with ₹299 plan [24 vouchers of Rs 100 each].

An additional 100 percent 4G data will be valid on the plans above Rs 198 for four recharges.

For those who are not aware, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has introduced Redmi Note 6 Pro in the country on Thursday.

Redmi Note 6 Pro is the successor to Redmi Note 5 Pro, the number 1 dual camera smartphone in India as per a report from Canalys in July 2018. The Redmi Note 5 series crossed 5 million units in sales in a matter of 4 months since launch in February 2018.

It features a two-day battery that Redmi smartphones are known for, and for the first time brings an AI-powered quad-camera experience to the segment.

Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a 6.26 FHD+ IPS display with a 19:9 aspect ratio along with Corning Gorilla Glass to protect the display against wear and tear. It has a 2+1 hybrid slot and support for dual VoLTE.

The new smartphone comes in Black, Rose Gold, Blue, and Red colors, and in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB variants and it is priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively.