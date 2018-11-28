Redmi Note 6 Pro up for sale today at 12 pm: Price, offers and specs

Xiaomi recently launched its latest Redmi Note 6 Pro in India, and today the smartphone will be up for grabs at 12 pm for the second time. The sale will be held simultaneously on Flipkart and mi.com. The smartphone was first made available for sale last week during Black Friday Sale. The Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 13,999. The highlights of the phone are its quad camera setup, two camera sensors on back and two on front.

Redmi Note 6 Pro price

As mentioned the Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. On the other hand, the top notched model with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage will be available for Rs 15,999. The newly launched smartphone comes with Black, Blue, Red, and Rose Gold colour options.

Mi.com is offering a cashback of Rs 2,200 with Jio and free 3 months Hungama Music subscription. On the other hand, Flipkart is offering an extra 5 per cent discount for Axis Bank Buzz credit card users. Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI option starting at Rs 2,334.

This time the smartphone will not be available with a discount of Rs 1,000. last week the company was giving an extra discount for Black Friday Sale.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a 6.26-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels. The screen carries a 2.5D curved tempered glass along with a notch and a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Soc, paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM options.

On the optical front, the smartphone features a dual camera setup with the combination a 12-megapixel primary and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, it houses a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

Redmi Note 6 Pro is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.