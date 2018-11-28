ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Redmi Note 6 Pro up for sale today at 12 pm: Price, offers and specs

Redmi Note 6 Pro all set to go on sale today in India at 12 pm via Flipkart and official website. Here's how to grab the phone.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Xiaomi recently launched its latest Redmi Note 6 Pro in India, and today the smartphone will be up for grabs at 12 pm for the second time. The sale will be held simultaneously on Flipkart and mi.com. The smartphone was first made available for sale last week during Black Friday Sale. The Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 13,999. The highlights of the phone are its quad camera setup, two camera sensors on back and two on front.

    Redmi Note 6 Pro up for sale today at 12 pm: Price, offers and specs

     

    Redmi Note 6 Pro price

    As mentioned the Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. On the other hand, the top notched model with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage will be available for Rs 15,999. The newly launched smartphone comes with Black, Blue, Red, and Rose Gold colour options.

    Mi.com is offering a cashback of Rs 2,200 with Jio and free 3 months Hungama Music subscription. On the other hand, Flipkart is offering an extra 5 per cent discount for Axis Bank Buzz credit card users. Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI option starting at Rs 2,334.

    This time the smartphone will not be available with a discount of Rs 1,000. last week the company was giving an extra discount for Black Friday Sale.

    Redmi Note 6 Pro up for sale today at 12 pm: Price, offers and specs

    The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a 6.26-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels. The screen carries a 2.5D curved tempered glass along with a notch and a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Soc, paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM options.

     

    On the optical front, the smartphone features a dual camera setup with the combination a 12-megapixel primary and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, it houses a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

    Redmi Note 6 Pro is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 11:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 28, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue