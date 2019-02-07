Redmi Note 7 new teasers mocks Samsung Galaxy M series with AnTuTu scores

Earlier in January 2019, Xiaomi launched its new affordable smartphone in the market called the Redmi Note 7. The key highlight of the smartphone is its powerful 48MP primary camera lens which makes it the first Redmi smartphone to bring this feature. The Chinese tech giant is preparing to launch the Redmi Note 7 globally including India and has teased some teasers for the same in the past. Now, the company has released a new teaser of the Redmi Note 7 where it can be seen taking a jibe at the Samsung's recently launched affordable Galaxy M series of smartphones.

Xiaomi has shared a video teaser of the upcoming Redmi Note 7 on its official Twitter account. The video shared by the company reveals the AnTuTu scores of the device where it has surpassed the scores of a smartphone with an M badge. Apparently, Xiaomi has not revealed any specific name of the smartphone which has received low scores as compared to the Redmi Note 7 on AnTuTu. However, the teaser video does hint that the device could be a Samsung Galaxy M smartphone.

In terms of AnTuTu scores, the Redmi Note has logged a total of 143,000 points, on the other hand, the suggested smartphone with M badge has achieved a score of 123,000 points. Well, that's not all, Xiaomi has also tweeted an image where it is mocking the Galaxy M series while promoting the 48MP camera packed in Redmi Note 7 smartphone. The company has used a #MiPower hashtag and the image tweeted "Feeling Powerless? Good things come to those who Wait."

Redmi Note 7 specifications:

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 flaunts a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display panel that offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display is protected with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top which is hardly seen on the affordable smartphones. In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a dual-lens rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary lens. Up front, there is a 13MP selfie camera.

In terms of processor, the smartphone runs on mid-range Snapdragon 660 chipset which is paired with 3GB/4GB/6GB of RAM and 32/64GB of internal storage. The internal memory of the device is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot. There is a big 4,000mAh battery unit fuelling the smartphone.