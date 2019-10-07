Redmi Note 7 Pro Available With Discount Online: Price, Offers, And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Redmi Note 7 Pro stole the limelight with its launch earlier this year. The device was first of its kind to offer a 48MP dual-camera setup with an affordable price tag. The 48MP camera setup is not the sole highlight, it also has a high-resolution display with a waterdrop notch, a mid-range Snapdragon 675 SoC, and a 4,000 mAh battery.

The device has gone up for sale numerous times since its official launch and has sold like hotcakes. It has been undeniably a hard grab during the flash sales with all the units being sold in a matter of minutes. Now, the company has axed the price of the Redmi Note 7 Pro online. Here are the details:

Redmi Note 7 Pro Flipkart Discount Details

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is available with a discounted price of Rs. 11,999 on Flipkart. Notably, this is the 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage variant which was launched at Rs. 13,999.

The top model which comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage can be purchased at Rs. 16,999. You can select from three different color options - the Space Black, Nebula Red, and the Neptune Blue. Besides, the price cut, Flipkart is also offering an additional Rs. 1,000 off on regular exchange value.

Following this, the device can be purchased at Rs. 10,999. There is a 10 percent off on Citi Bank credit and debit cards and up to Rs. 11,200 off on exchanging an old smartphone. The new price cut along with the offers make the Redmi Note 7 Pro one of the best deals to grab.

Redmi Note 7 Pro Specifications And Features

The Redmi Note 7 Pro flaunts a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The display features a waterdrop notch and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The device comes with a dual-lens camera module housing a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the device makes use of a 13MP snapper up front.

The smartphone gets its power from an octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC clubbed with up to6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Redmi Note 7 Pro runs on Android Pie OS layered with MIUI 10 interface. To keep everything in check, there is a 4,000 mAh battery with quick charging support.

Best Mobiles in India