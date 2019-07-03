Redmi Note 7 Pro Flash Sale In India Today At 12 PM – Price, Offers And More News oi-Karan Sharma

Redmi is once again back with the flash sale of its Note 7 Pro smartphone today in India. Just like all the sale, this one is also scheduled at 12 pm in the noon via Mi.com and Flipkart. The company has not disclosed the numbers of units available in this sale which means the units are limited and you have to grab one before the phone went out of stock. So if you missed the smartphone in an earlier sale then this is another chance for you. Here are some tips which you can follow to grab the smartphone easily.

Redmi Note 7 Pro Price And Offers

Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs 15,999 with 6GBRAM +64GB onboard storage. The smartphone will be up for sale in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black color options.

On the purchase of Redmi Note 7 Pro Jio users will receive a cashback offer, along with a double data benefit for recharges of Rs 198 and above. Meanwhile, the Airtel users will also receive up to 1,120GB data along with unlimited voice calling. The company is also providing Mi Exchange plan and no-cost EMI option for 3-months via Zest money.

If you want to grab the smartphone before it went out of stock then make sure you are logged in to your Mi account if you are doing it with Mi.com and same goes to Flipkart. Make sure your cart is clear and you have saved all your details like the delivery address and card details.

Once the sale kicks off to move the smartphone to the cart and make the payment to place your order.

Just to recall,Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a vibrant 6.3-inches FHD+ LTPS in-cell AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels and teardrop notch at the top. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, built on 11 nm Finfet technology, the octa-core CPU uses the latest Kryo 460 architecture and clubbed with 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB/128GB onboard storage.

