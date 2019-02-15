Redmi Note 7 Pro launch date confirmed by Lu Weibing, GM. Redmi

Xiaomi India is all set for the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 in India on the 28th of January, which is the first smartphone from the company to launch in 2019. The Redmi Note 7 is the most affordable smartphone in the world with a 48 MP camera sensor.

And now, Lu Weibing General Manager of Redmi has confirmed that the company is all set for the launch of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the new and improved version of the Redmi Note 7 in a Weibo post. However, users have to wait for the Redmi Note 7 Pro launch, as the company has confirmed that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be launched after the Xiaomi Mi 9 launch.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is most likely to launch in the last week of February or in the first two weeks of March.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The two major difference between the standard Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be with respect to the processor and the camera.

The Redmi Note 7 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, whereas the Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to run on a much powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, which is powerful and also power efficient.

The second difference between the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the standard Redmi Note 7 is the camera. Though both smartphones have a 48 MP camera, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will feature the Sony IMX 586 sensor, whereas the Redmi Note 7 comes with Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 sensor. Know more about the Redmi Note 7 camera here.

Both smartphones will have a premium all-glass design with a dual camera setup on the back with a secondary 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 13 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording and Face Unlock support.

Both smartphones will run on Android 9 Pie OS with a 4000 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support. Do note that the Redmi Note 7 is the first Redmi smartphone to launch in India with a USB type-C port.