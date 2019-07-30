Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Available Via Open Sale Till July 31 On Flipkart News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is the most popular affordable smartphone that went official earlier this year. With a 48MP primary camera, it comes as a first budget device packed with this massive sensor. The device has gone up for various flash sales and was recently available via open sale online. Now, it appears that the sale will be live till July 31 in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Open Sale Details:

The handset has been made available via an open on during the company's fifth-anniversary celebration. The sale was live on Flipkart and the company's online store mi.com which was supposed to be wrapped up on July 25.

However, the sale is still live on both the platforms till tomorrow (July 31). If you have been waiting for the sale, head to the aforementioned platforms.

In terms of pricing, you can buy the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs. 13,999. The mid variant with 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage can be purchased for Rs. 15,999, while the top model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs. 16,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Key Specifications:

One of the major highlights of the Redmi Note 7 Pro is no doubt the dual-rear camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor paired with a 5MP depth sensor. It packs a 13MP snapper for selfies and video calls. Apart from the camera, it comes with a high-resolution display and capable mid-range chipset.

The device flaunts a 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and a Dot notch. It offers an aspect ratio of 19:9 and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer. The handset runs on a Snapdragon 675 SoC with up 6GB RAM and 128GB storage expandable via microSD card.

It ships with Android Pie OS with MIUI interface. The unit is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support. With all these proficient hardware and a reasonable price tag below Rs. 17,000, the Redmi Note 7 pro is undeniable a potent device in this segment.

