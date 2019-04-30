Redmi Note 7 Pro receives Fortnite support with OTA update: How to download News oi-Karan Sharma Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro finally receives support for Fortnite via OTA update. Here's how you can update your device.

Keeping its Promise, Xiaomi has finally started rolling out the latest MIUI V10.2.10.0 update to Redmi Note 7 Pro today. This particular update also brings support to the most popular game Fortnite. So now the Redmi Note 7 Pro owners will be able to play the game on their smartphones. Here's how you can update your phone.

How to update Redmi Note 7 Pro with MIUI V10.2.10.0

First, you need to head to the setting app on your Redmi Note 7 Pro, where you will find 'System' at the bottom of the list.

Click the option which will open a 'System' menu where you can find 'System update'.

While taping on the option you will get a window where you can check the new update has arrived or not.

If you see a 'download and Install' option then it means that your device has received the latest MIUI V10.2.10.0 update.

Download the update and wait for it getting installed on your smartphone. In between your phone will reboot a few times but there is no point of worrying.

Once your update is complicated you are all set to use it and play the famous online game Fortnite.

The company launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro back in February in the Indian smartphone market. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, however, it doesn't support a lot of multiplayer online game like Fortnite.

"A few days back we heard from a small group of Mi Fans regarding support for Fortnite on the recently launched Redmi Note 7 Pro, featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 675.

While PUBG tops the list in terms of popularity, we understand that there is a group of Mi Fans that cares about Fortnite. While the number is small, we care about each one of them. Markets like the US are the top markets for a game like Fortnite. Check trends below" reads the Xiaomi help forum.