Redmi Note 7 Pro second flash sale: Here are the tips and tricks to buy the smartphone
Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a water-drop notch display
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro are selling like hot cakes. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is going on sale for the second time, which is the most affordable smartphone in India with a 48 MP camera. Here are the things that you should follow to buy the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro today.
Sale details
The Redmi Note 7 and the Note 7 Pro sale will commence at 12:00 PM on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home. The base variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro retails in India for Rs 13,999, whereas the Redmi Note 7 is available for Rs 9,999.
Tips and tricks to buy the Redmi Note 7 Pro without a miss
- Go to Flipkart and sign-in using or your account before 30 minutes of the sale
- There is no option for cash on delivery, so, save your debit or credit or PhonePe credentials on Flipkart
- Try refreshing the page for every thirty seconds from 11:55 AM
- As soon as the sale goes live add a smartphone to cart and make payment to get the Redmi Note 7 or the Redmi Note 7 Pro
Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications
The Redmi Note 7 Pro has an FHD+ IPS LCD panel with 6.3-inch screen size, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC powers the Note 7 Pro with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.
The device has dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots with dual channel Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0.
The phone has a dual camera setup with a 48 MP primary RGB sensor and a 5 MP depth camera. On the front, the device has a 13 MP selfie shooter. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is the first Redmi smartphone launched in India with support for 4K video recording @30fps, whereas the selfie camera unit can capture 1080p videos.
A 4000 mAh Li-ion cell powers the Redmi Note 7 Pro with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 via USB type C. Albeit, the retail package comes with a standard 10W charger. The device runs on Android 9 Pie OS with MIUI 10 skin on top.