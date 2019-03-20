Redmi Note 7 Pro second flash sale: Here are the tips and tricks to buy the smartphone News oi-Vivek Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a water-drop notch display

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro are selling like hot cakes. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is going on sale for the second time, which is the most affordable smartphone in India with a 48 MP camera. Here are the things that you should follow to buy the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro today.

Sale details

The Redmi Note 7 and the Note 7 Pro sale will commence at 12:00 PM on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home. The base variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro retails in India for Rs 13,999, whereas the Redmi Note 7 is available for Rs 9,999.

Tips and tricks to buy the Redmi Note 7 Pro without a miss

Go to Flipkart and sign-in using or your account before 30 minutes of the sale

There is no option for cash on delivery, so, save your debit or credit or PhonePe credentials on Flipkart

Try refreshing the page for every thirty seconds from 11:55 AM

As soon as the sale goes live add a smartphone to cart and make payment to get the Redmi Note 7 or the Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 7 Pro has an FHD+ IPS LCD panel with 6.3-inch screen size, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC powers the Note 7 Pro with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The device has dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots with dual channel Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0.

The phone has a dual camera setup with a 48 MP primary RGB sensor and a 5 MP depth camera. On the front, the device has a 13 MP selfie shooter. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is the first Redmi smartphone launched in India with support for 4K video recording @30fps, whereas the selfie camera unit can capture 1080p videos.

A 4000 mAh Li-ion cell powers the Redmi Note 7 Pro with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 via USB type C. Albeit, the retail package comes with a standard 10W charger. The device runs on Android 9 Pie OS with MIUI 10 skin on top.