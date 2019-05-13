Redmi Note 7 Pro with 48MP camera sale again on May 15 starting at Rs 13,999 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Redmi Note 7 Pro 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 13,999 and the 6GB RAM variant has a price tag of Rs 16,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is one of the most popular budget smartphone lineup launched at the beginning of 2019. The affordable smartphone lineup comprises of the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Redmi Note 7 smartphone. Xiaomi became the first brand to offer a 48MP camera sensor for an affordable price tag with the launch of Redmi Note 7 Pro. With a powerful camera setup accompanied by some other good hardware, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has grabbed a lot of attention amongst the masses.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has been made available via a number of flash sales in the country. And all the flash sales lasted only for a couple of minutes before the units went out of stock. The Chinese tech giant is again hosting a sale for its popular budget smartphone in India this week.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro upcoming sale and pricing details:

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is available in dual RAM and storage space configurations. The Redmi Note 7 Pro with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage can be purchased for Rs 13,999. The 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 16,999. The smartphone comes in two color options to chose from, i.e, Neptune Blue and Nebula Red.

The budget smartphone is going up for sale again on May 15 in India. It is the Pro variant of the Redmi Note 7 which will be up for grabs and not the standard variant. The sale will go live starting 12 noon in India on the e-commerce giant Flipkart. It will also be available for purchase on Xiaomi's online store- mi.com.

Interested users who are looking forward to getting their hands on the Redmi Note 7 pro are suggested to visit Flipkart and mi.com a few minutes earlier than 12:00 PM. This will increase the chances of getting their hands on the device. Also, making the purchase using a reliable Wi-Fi connection will make sure the session doesn't expire and the purchase is not interrupted.

