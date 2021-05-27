Redmi Note 8 (2021) Goes Official With 1GHz GPU News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi Note 8 (2021), which is an upgraded version of the Redmi Note 8, launched in 2019. The new models look exactly like the original Redmi Note 8 and all the changes have been made inside, which makes the Redmi Note (2021) more powerful when compared to the original model.

Redmi Note 8 (2021) Specifications

Just like its predecessor, the Redmi Note 8 (2021) has a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass, and even the back case of the phone is made using glass. The device ships with Android 11 OS with custom MIUI 12 skin on top, which offers a lot of customization options.

The main difference between the Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 (2021) is the processor. The new model is powered by the MediaTek helio G85 SoC with octa-core CPU with 2GHz clock speed and Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clocked at 1GHz. The processor is clubbed with 4GB RAM and 64/128GB internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

Just like the original model, the Redmi Note 8 (2021) also has a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 13MP selfie camera at the front, which can shoot 1080p videos natively.

The smartphone is packed with a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, and the company is including a 22.5W charger in the box with a USB Type-C charging cable. Lastly, the device does have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Is Redmi Note 8 (2021) Coming To India?

We don't think that the Redmi Note 8 (2021) will launch in India, as the base model costs 169 (~Rs. 12,200) dollars and offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. And for this price, we could buy the Redmi Note 10, which offers features like an AMOLED display, a more powerful processor, and more.

This means, the Redmi Note 8 (2021) will be limited to the western market, and for the asking price, the device does offer a good value-for-money, especially considering the features like premium design, FHD+ resolution, and more.

