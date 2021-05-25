Just In
Redmi Note 8 2021 Official Listing Confirms Complete Specs: How About Pricing?
We already know that Redmi is all set to take the wraps off the Redmi Note 8 2021. This is a move taken by the company in order to celebrate the success of the original Note 8 that went official in 2019. Notably, the device registered 25 million units of sales globally. The company claims that the Redmi Note 8 2021 will #ThePerformanceAllStar.
Since the confirmation of the next-generation model, the company has been teasing the details of the upcoming smartphone from time to time. In a recent move, Xiaomi took to Twitter to reveal that the Redmi Note 8 2021's specifications including camera, display, and chipset details. In addition to this, the company listed by the refreshed model on its global website revealing its complete specifications.
Redmi Note 8 2021 Specs Confirmed
Going by the official listing of the Redmi Note 8 2021, the smartphone will arrive with a 6.3-inch Dot Drop display with a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is seen to flaunt a waterdrop notch at the top center for the selfie camera sensor. Under its hood, the Redmi smartphone is listed to be equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM with two storage capacities - 64GB and 128GB.
For imaging, the Redmi Note 8 2021 is seen to flaunt a quad-camera setup at the rear with the lenses stacked vertically at the top left corner. When it comes to camera specs, the smartphone appears to flaunt a 48MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide secondary camera sensor, a 2MP tertiary macro lens, and a 2MP fourth depth sensor. Powering the smartphone from within is a 4000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging. The listing notes that the retail package of the refreshed Redmi Note 8 will arrive with a 22.5W charger.
The listing of the Redmi Note 8 2021 shows that there will be three color options including Neptune Blue, Moonlight White, and Space Black.
Redmi Note 8 2021 Price
The Redmi Note 8 2021 is also listed on the official Xiaomi store in AliExpress for sale with a disruptive price tag. The listing shows that the smartphone with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space could be priced at €130 (approx. Rs. 11,500) and will be up for sale in China.
