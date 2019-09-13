Redmi Note 8 Pro Confirmed To Pack MediaTek Helio G90T SoC In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has already confirmed that it will be bringing the Redmi Note 8 series soon to the Indian market. While the Chinese manufacturer has not revealed any specific dates for the India launch, it has already gone official in China. Also, the internet is flooded with leaks suggesting a launch later in October 2019. Ahead of the launch, some more details on the renders have appeared online. Details are as follows:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro To Ship With MediaTek SoC:

Xiaomi might equip the Redmi Note 8 Pro with a MediaTek chipset instead of a Snapdragon chipset. The device is expected to make use of a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset. MediaTek India MD, Anku Jain, confirmed that the device will debut with the new game-oriented chipset in India.

As per Jain, the Redmi Note 8 Pro packed with the same MediaTek G90T SoC in China is getting a good response and expects a similar response in India. Speaking to India Today, he quoted, "In China, Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with MediaTek G90T SoC and the smartphone is selling very well. We expect the same in India". He further quoted, "Once the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes out, and users see the great features and performance it delivers I think the mindset will change and the phone will do well in India as well, similar to China".

Redmi Note 8 Pro Key Hardware And Software Features:

The device comes as a successor to the popular Redmi Note 7 series that was launched earlier this year with a 48MP primary camera setup. It is announced with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display (1080 x 2340 pixels resolution), 19:5:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop notch.

For imaging, Xiaomi has packed a quad-camera module featuring a 64MP (f/22.8 aperture) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) wide-angle sensor, and dual 2MP sensors with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the device features a 20MP snapper.

The unit is likely to be available in 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage configuration (expandable up to 256GB). In the software department, it will offer an Android Pie-based MIUI 10 interface. The device will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge support.

