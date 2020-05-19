Redmi Note 8 Pro Flipkart Sale Kicks Off: Price, Specs, And Offers News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro was announced last year and has been one of the most popular affordable smartphones in the country. It was the first handset by Xiaomi to bring the 64MP quad-camera setup under Rs. 20,000 price segment. The device has been made available for sale until now online on the company's website and Amazon. Now, it can be purchased from Flipkart as well.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Flipkart Price Details

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is selling at Rs. 16,999 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. There is another 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model which will cost you Rs. 18,999. The device will be available four different shades including Electric Blue, Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black. It is worth mentioning that the device can be ordered in the areas where deliveries of non-essential commodities have resumed.

We tried placing an order from the Red Zone, but it shows the device is 'currently out of stock'. As for the sale offers, there is a special discount of Rs. 1,000, a five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and no-cost EMI starting at Rs. 3,167 per month.

Redmi Note 8 Pro: What Are The Highlights?

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is one of the most capable smartphones which you can buy under Rs. 20,000 in India. Speaking of its hardware, its quad-camera setup packed with a 64MP primary sensor is one of the biggest highlights. The device also features an 8MP wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and another 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture for depth mapping.

The device flaunts a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display which offers a 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ display and has a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and sports a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, the device equips the MediaTek Helio G90T processor paired with Mali-G76 GPU, up to 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched with the Android Pie OS but has received an Android 10 update earlier this year. Backing it up is a 4,500 mAh battery that is supported by 18W Quick Charging technology. If you look at the overall specs, the device does pack some potent hardware. And at an asking price of Rs. 16,999 this one makes for a fair deal.

