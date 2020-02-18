Redmi Note 8 Pro Gets Price Cut: Now Rs. 2,000 Cheaper Than Poco X2 News oi-Vivek

Redmi Note 8 Pro -- the flagship Redmi Note series device was launched in 2019 with a starting price of Rs. 14,999, offering 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Now, the smartphone has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 and the base model now retails for Rs. 13,999.

One plausible reason for the price cut would be to maintain a healthy price difference between the two models. Xiaomi's subsidiary Poco recently launched its second smartphone -- the Poco X2 for Rs. 15,999. With the latest price cut, there is a difference of Rs. 2,000, which makes it easy for consumers to make a choice amongst the two.

The Poco X2 comes with a huge set of improvements over the Redmi Note 8 Pro. To begin with the display, the Poco X2 has an IPS LCD screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate and is also the first smartphone in India to feature Sony IMX 636 64MP camera. When it comes to gaming, both phones are equipped with gaming-centric chipsets, which will offer good performance on titles like PUBG and COD Mobile.

Unlike the Redmi Note 8 Pro, the Poco X2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and offers better gaming performance. Though both smartphones come with a 4,500 mAh battery, the Poco X2 includes a 27W fast charger in the retail package, which in itself costs Rs. 999.

Which One Should You Opt?

You can read our reviews of the Poco X2 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro to understand more about these devices. Both smartphones offer a great set of specifications for the asking price.

My pick amongst these two will be the Poco X2 due to the higher-refresh-rate screen and the 64MP Sony camera. If you are short on the case, say Rs. 2,000, then the Redmi Note 8 Pro will not disappoint you in any way.

