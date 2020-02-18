Just In
- 12 min ago LG K61, LG K51S, LGK41S Launched: Packs Quad Camera Setup, 4,000mAh Battery
-
- 2 hrs ago Realme X50 Pro 5G Confirmed To Launch On Feb 24th As India’s First 5G Smartphone
- 6 hrs ago Looking For Premium Smartphones? Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale Provides Great Discounts
- 15 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy A31 With 5000mAh Battery To Be Launched Soon
Don't Miss
- Movies Parasite Sees Record Breaking Ticket Sales Increase Of 234 Percent After Oscars 2020 Win
- Sports Virat Kohli overtakes Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, hits 50 million Instagram followers
- Finance More Trouble For Vodafone Idea As CARE Downgrades Its NCD Ratings
- News This is what happens if you elect an actor to become politician: Congress slam BJP's Sunny Deol
- Lifestyle List Of Diseases Caused By Smoking
- Travel Maha Shivratri 2020: Ancient Shiva Temples In India
- Automobiles 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift — All You Need To Know
- Education CBSE Exam Centre Locator App: Why Class 10 & 12 Students Should Download?
Redmi Note 8 Pro Gets Price Cut: Now Rs. 2,000 Cheaper Than Poco X2
Redmi Note 8 Pro -- the flagship Redmi Note series device was launched in 2019 with a starting price of Rs. 14,999, offering 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Now, the smartphone has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 and the base model now retails for Rs. 13,999.
One plausible reason for the price cut would be to maintain a healthy price difference between the two models. Xiaomi's subsidiary Poco recently launched its second smartphone -- the Poco X2 for Rs. 15,999. With the latest price cut, there is a difference of Rs. 2,000, which makes it easy for consumers to make a choice amongst the two.
The Poco X2 comes with a huge set of improvements over the Redmi Note 8 Pro. To begin with the display, the Poco X2 has an IPS LCD screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate and is also the first smartphone in India to feature Sony IMX 636 64MP camera. When it comes to gaming, both phones are equipped with gaming-centric chipsets, which will offer good performance on titles like PUBG and COD Mobile.
Unlike the Redmi Note 8 Pro, the Poco X2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and offers better gaming performance. Though both smartphones come with a 4,500 mAh battery, the Poco X2 includes a 27W fast charger in the retail package, which in itself costs Rs. 999.
Which One Should You Opt?
You can read our reviews of the Poco X2 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro to understand more about these devices. Both smartphones offer a great set of specifications for the asking price.
My pick amongst these two will be the Poco X2 due to the higher-refresh-rate screen and the 64MP Sony camera. If you are short on the case, say Rs. 2,000, then the Redmi Note 8 Pro will not disappoint you in any way.
-
23,999
-
19,590
-
22,990
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,718
-
1,06,900
-
14,999
-
15,999
-
16,999
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
13,999
-
15,000
-
62,899
-
34,718
-
44,499
-
13,545
-
40,920
-
73,999
-
10,958
-
24,000
-
21,450
-
51,150
-
98,400
-
20,000
-
92,999