Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Launch Live Updates
oi-Vivek
By Vivek
|
Redmi is showcasing its Note 8 and the Note 8 Pro in China and here is live update for the launch of the same. Along with these smartphones, the company is also likely to launch the Redmi TV and the Redmi laptop.
August 29, 2019 | 12:14:03
Redmi Note 8 Pro is here
August 29, 2019 | 12:13:54
Comes with USB Type-C
August 29, 2019 | 12:12:40
Comparision
August 29, 2019 | 12:11:27
Structure
August 29, 2019 | 12:09:48
The smartphone comes with P2i coating with re-enforced corners for added protection
August 29, 2019 | 12:09:22
Even a power drill cannot damage the phone
August 29, 2019 | 12:08:59
Compared to the competition, the Redmi Note 8 scratch resistant (shows a video on the same)
August 29, 2019 | 12:07:58
Most of the smartphone that competes with Redmi Note 8 offers a plastic body.
August 29, 2019 | 12:07:28
The smartphone is protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5
August 29, 2019 | 12:06:03
It can also blow off a candle
August 29, 2019 | 12:05:42
The speaker can blow away the surrounding materials
August 29, 2019 | 12:04:10
The phone uses a nano mesh
August 29, 2019 | 12:03:24
It offers better bass compared to the previous generation Redmi note smartphones
August 29, 2019 | 12:03:02
The phone has a better speaker setup with smart PA
August 29, 2019 | 11:56:39
It also supports 18W fast charging
August 29, 2019 | 11:56:28
The smartphone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery
August 29, 2019 | 11:56:13
The processor offers better performance compared to the Snapdragon 660.
August 29, 2019 | 11:55:46
The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
August 29, 2019 | 11:55:30
The quad-camera is powered by AI
August 29, 2019 | 11:55:08
There is a 13MP selfie camera with support for AI portrait mode and face unlock
August 29, 2019 | 11:53:47
The dedicated 8MP ultra wide-angle lens comes with a 1.22 micron pixels lens size.
August 29, 2019 | 11:52:52
The phone has a dedicated 2MP macro lens with 2CM focus distance
August 29, 2019 | 11:51:32
The phone has a quad-camera setup
August 29, 2019 | 11:51:14
Redmi Note 8 comes with a 48MP primary camera
