ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Launch Live Updates

    By
    |

    Redmi is showcasing its Note 8 and the Note 8 Pro in China and here is live update for the launch of the same. Along with these smartphones, the company is also likely to launch the Redmi TV and the Redmi laptop.

    Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Launch Live Updates

     

    Watch the live streaming here

    Auto Refresh Feeds
     
    August 29, 2019 | 12:14:03

    Redmi Note 8 Pro is here
     
    August 29, 2019 | 12:13:54

    GizBot
    Comes with USB Type-C
     
    August 29, 2019 | 12:12:40

    GizBot
    Comparision
     
    August 29, 2019 | 12:11:27

    GizBot
    Structure
     
    August 29, 2019 | 12:09:48

    The smartphone comes with P2i coating with re-enforced corners for added protection
     
    August 29, 2019 | 12:09:22

    Even a power drill cannot damage the phone
     
    August 29, 2019 | 12:08:59

    Compared to the competition, the Redmi Note 8 scratch resistant (shows a video on the same)
     
    August 29, 2019 | 12:07:58

    Most of the smartphone that competes with Redmi Note 8 offers a plastic body.
     
    August 29, 2019 | 12:07:28

    The smartphone is protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5
     
    August 29, 2019 | 12:06:03

    It can also blow off a candle
     
    August 29, 2019 | 12:05:42

    The speaker can blow away the surrounding materials
     
    August 29, 2019 | 12:04:10

    The phone uses a nano mesh
     
    August 29, 2019 | 12:03:24

    It offers better bass compared to the previous generation Redmi note smartphones
     
    August 29, 2019 | 12:03:02

    The phone has a better speaker setup with smart PA
     
    August 29, 2019 | 11:56:39

    It also supports 18W fast charging
     
    August 29, 2019 | 11:56:28

    The smartphone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery
     
    August 29, 2019 | 11:56:13

    The processor offers better performance compared to the Snapdragon 660.
     
    August 29, 2019 | 11:55:46

    The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
     
    August 29, 2019 | 11:55:30

    The quad-camera is powered by AI
     
    August 29, 2019 | 11:55:08

    There is a 13MP selfie camera with support for AI portrait mode and face unlock
     
    August 29, 2019 | 11:53:47

    The dedicated 8MP ultra wide-angle lens comes with a 1.22 micron pixels lens size.
     
    August 29, 2019 | 11:52:52

    The phone has a dedicated 2MP macro lens with 2CM focus distance
     
    August 29, 2019 | 11:51:32

    The phone has a quad-camera setup
     
    August 29, 2019 | 11:51:14

    Redmi Note 8 comes with a 48MP primary camera

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: redmi note 8 redmi news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 11:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue