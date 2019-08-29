Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Launch Live Updates News oi-Vivek

Redmi is showcasing its Note 8 and the Note 8 Pro in China and here is live update for the launch of the same. Along with these smartphones, the company is also likely to launch the Redmi TV and the Redmi laptop.

Watch the live streaming here

Auto Refresh Feeds Redmi Note 8 Pro is here Comes with USB Type-C Comparision Structure The smartphone comes with P2i coating with re-enforced corners for added protection Even a power drill cannot damage the phone Compared to the competition, the Redmi Note 8 scratch resistant (shows a video on the same) Most of the smartphone that competes with Redmi Note 8 offers a plastic body. The smartphone is protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 It can also blow off a candle The speaker can blow away the surrounding materials The phone uses a nano mesh It offers better bass compared to the previous generation Redmi note smartphones The phone has a better speaker setup with smart PA It also supports 18W fast charging The smartphone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery The processor offers better performance compared to the Snapdragon 660. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC The quad-camera is powered by AI There is a 13MP selfie camera with support for AI portrait mode and face unlock The dedicated 8MP ultra wide-angle lens comes with a 1.22 micron pixels lens size. The phone has a dedicated 2MP macro lens with 2CM focus distance The phone has a quad-camera setup Redmi Note 8 comes with a 48MP primary camera

