Redmi Note 9 4G Global Launch Could Be Imminent; Gets EEC Certification

Xiaomi's new Redmi Note 9 5G series went official recently in China. The Redmi Note 4G was also announced alongside the Redmi Note 9 5G and the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G model. We are still waiting for Xiaomi to announce the availability of all three models in the international market. While the official availability of the Redmi Note 9 5G models is yet to be confirmed, a new leak suggests the arrival of the Redmi Note 9 4G model sometime soon.

Redmi Note 9 4G Gets Certified Via EEC

The Redmi Note 9 4G has cleared its certification via EEC with the M2010J19SG model number. This suggests the arrival of the latest Redmi offering in the international market in the coming days. However, Xiaomi is yet to confirm any information officially.

The device was first spotted on the certification website by the tipster Mukul Sharma.

Redmi M2010J19SG, which is expected to be the global version of the Redmi Note 9 (4G variant in China), has now received the EEC certification.#Xiaomi #RedmiNote9 #Redmi pic.twitter.com/lsWRu7S3v4 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 27, 2020

The information was shared via his official Twitter handle. While the tweet doesn't reveal the specifications of the upcoming smartphone, a previous leak tipped the company might launch this device as the Redmi Note 9T in the international market.

However, the hardware is said to be slightly tweaked from the Chinese counterpart. The primary difference between both models is expected to be in the camera department. Speaking of which, the device is expected to feature a quad-lens camera module. The setup will be accommodating a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle sensor, and a pair of 2MP sensor.

Just for reference, the standard Redmi Note 9 4G has three rear cameras where all the sensors are the same except for the 8MP sensor. The remaining features could be identical. We expect some more information to emerge in the coming days and will keep you posted as well.

