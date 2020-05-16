ENGLISH

    Redmi Note 9 Bags Wi-Fi Alliance Certification; India Launch Seems Imminent

    By
    |

    Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note 9 smartphone last month in the Global market and is expected to bring it soon to the Indian market as well. Its arrival in the country was first tipped by a listing on the RF exposure section of the company's official website. Now, the device has cleared its certification online which suggests and upcoming launch in India.

    Redmi Note 9 Bags Wi-Fi Alliance Certification; India Launch Imminent

     

    The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 has appeared on the Wi-Fi Alliance's database with the M2003J155I model number. This listing doesn't reveal any major hardware details besides confirming the moniker and Wi-Fi connectivity details. As per the listing, the device will have support for dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/ 5GHz).

    Also, it will come pre-installed with Android 10 OS which will be wrapped under a custom MIUI 11 skin. Xiaomi has not yet announced when this device will land in the Indian market. But, it is making appearances frequently now which suggests its arrival any time soon in the country.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Specs And Features

    The Redmi Note 9 has debuted in the global market with the MediaTek Helio G85 processor which is combined with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device supports up to 512GB microSD cards as well. It is launched with the Android 10 OS which is layered with MIUI 11 skin on top.

    The device flaunts a 6.53-inch LCD display that offers 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution. It has a punch-hole that accommodates a 13MP selfie snapper. The quad-cameras at the rear panel houses a 48MP Primary sensor clubbed with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a set of 2MP sensors.

    It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security and has a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack as connectivity options. The device packs a 5,020 mAh battery which is accompanied by 18W fast charging technology.

     

    While the full specifications of the Redmi Note 9's global variant are known, we have no idea if there will be any difference the Indian variant will arrive with. But, the details will only be clear if the company reveals any official detail on the same.

    via

    Read More About: xiaomi news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 11:33 [IST]
