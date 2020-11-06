Redmi Note 9 Gets New Shadow Black Color: Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi has announced a new 'Shadow Black' color variant for its Redmi Note 9 which was launched back in July. The company took to its official Twitter for this announcement. As per the tweet, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model of the 'Shadow Black' color variant will cost Rs. 11,499. However, the same storage variant is listed with a price tag of Rs. 10,999 on the official website.

The Redmi Note 9 is selling in the country in two RAM and three storage options. The handset is available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, mi.com, and other offline stores. For festive sale, the company is also offering up to Rs. 1,000 discount on the handset.

The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is currently listed on Amazon with a tag of Rs. 10,999. Besides, you will get various discount offers on the Redmi Note 9 by purchasing it from Amazon.

Redmi Note 9: Features

Starting with the processor, you get a gaming-centric octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with Mali-G52 GPU on the Redmi Note 9. One can also expand the 128GB onboard storage up to 512GB with the help of a dedicated microSD card. It has a punch-hole display that measures 6.53-inch and the display offers a 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution.

At the rear, the handset gets a quad-camera setup which is equipped with a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP macro and depth sensors. The 13MP selfie shooter of the Redmi Note 9 is placed inside a punch-hole notch.

Further, the Redmi Note 9 gets its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging technology and up to 9W reverse charging as well. For connectivity, it offers Dual 4G VoLTE, 2.4/5GHz WiFi, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and Type-C port for charging.

Best Mobiles in India