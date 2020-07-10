Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Listed On Amazon India Website: Launch Imminent? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is all set to launch yet another mid-range smartphone in India. The upcoming device is none other than the Redmi Note 9 whose launch has been much awaited. While there is no official date announced for its launch, the company has already started sharing teasers online. Its arrival has now been confirmed via the Amazon India website.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 India Launch Soon?

The Redmi Note 9's 'Notify Me' page is now live on Amazon which confirms an imminent launch in India. The landing page does not reveal anything specific besides the 'coming soon' tag. But, since its dedicated product page is live it shouldn't be long before we come across an official launch date as well.

If the rumors are to be believed, then Xiaomi could launch the Redmi Note 9 by the third week of July. Also, it will be the third model in the Redmi Note 9 series in India. The previous launches in this series were the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Max. It is worth mentioning that the device has already been announced outside India, so we have a fair idea about its hardware.

Speaking of which, the Redmi Note 9 features a 56.53-inch IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution, 19:5:9 aspect ratio, and 395 PPI pixel density. The device features a punch-hole which is placed on the top-left corner. It accommodates a 13MP camera with an f/2.3 aperture for selfies.

The rear camera setup comprises four sensors with the primary one being a 48MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It also has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a pair of 2MP sensors with an f/2.4 aperture for macro and depth effect respectively.

Its processing is handled by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset which is based on 12nm architecture and is clubbed with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The device is launched with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage option. It will ship with Android 10 OS-based MIUI 11 skin and be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

