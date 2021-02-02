Redmi Note 9, Mi 10T, And More Xiaomi Smartphones Get Price Cut In India For Limited Period News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi has reduced the price of its few smartphones such as the Mi 10T, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9 Prime, and the Redmi 8 Dual. If you are planning to buy any mid-range or budget Xiaomi smartphone it might be the perfect time. During this period, you can avail a discount of up to Rs. 3,000.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the price cut will be applicable until February 15. However, the discount is only available for offline stores, as handsets are selling on the e-commerce sites at the original price.

Here's New Price Of Xiaomi Devices

Starting with the budget Redmi 8A Dual, the device will cost now Rs. 7,999 instead of Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Besides, you can get the same discount of Rs. 1,000 on the Redmi 9 Prime which brings the original price to Rs. 10,999 from Rs. 11,999.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 9 series smartphones including the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max are also available at a discount of up to Rs. 2,000.

The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 9 will cost Rs. 12,999, and Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs. 13,999 for the 128GB model.

Moreover, the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Redmi 9 Pro Max is now available for Rs. 14,999 and the higher-end model with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage can be purchased for Rs. 17,499.

Lastly, if you are looking for a high-end device then can go for the Mi 10T which gets a discount of Rs. 3,000 for both storage variants. The 6GB + 128GB model of the Mi 10T will cost Rs. 32,999 instead of Rs. 35,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model is now available for Rs. 34,999 instead of Rs 37,999.

