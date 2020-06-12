Just In
Redmi Note 9, Note 9 Pro Unveiled In International Markets: Features, Price, Availablity
Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 9 in Spain. The smartphone is now available for purchase on the Spain official website of Xiaomi. The handset will be available at a price of 179 Euros (around Rs.15,343). On the other hand, the Chinese firm has launched the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro in the Indonesian market. The Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro were launched last year as successors to the Redmi Note 8 and the Note 8 Pro.
The Redmi 9 4GB RAM +64GB storage variant comes with a price tag of RP 2,399,000 (around Rs. 12,890) for the Indonesian market, while the 6GB RAM +128GB storage variant will be available for purchase with a price of RP 2,799,000 (around Rs. 15,089).
The Redmi Note 9 Pro 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is available at a price of RP 3,399,000 (around Rs. 18,273) and the 8GB RAM +128GB storage variant is priced at RP 3,799,000 (around Rs. 20,472).
Redmi Note 9 Specifications
In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ DotDisplay with Gorilla Glass 5 and splash-proof nano-coating. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and it packs a 5020 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.
For photography, the phone comes with a quad-camera setup which includes a 48MP main sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 118° viewing angle, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. It has a 13MP selfie shooter with support for Face Unlock. For connectivity, the device also supports a 3.5mm audio jack, NFC, IR blaster.
Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications
The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display which offers Full HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 720G processor which is paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. The device packs a 5,020 mAh battery and an 18W fast charger.
In terms of optics, the phone has a quad-camera setup which comprises a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro shooter. Upfront, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera.
