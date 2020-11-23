Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Confirmed To Pack Snapdragon 750G SoC; Launch Set For November 26 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has announced the launch of three new Redmi Note 9 models on November 26. The brand will be introducing the Redmi Note 9 5G and 4G model alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. We already have seen multiple leaks in the past few weeks revealing the key features of the upcoming Redmi Note 9 smartphones. Right ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed some of the details of the Pro variant.

Redmi Note 9 5G Features Officially Confirmed

According to Lu Weibing, General Manager Of the Redmi Brand, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will be launching with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. This information falls in line with the previous leaks. It is also worth mentioning that the rumors suggested the Redmi Note 9 5G to be the rebranded version of the Mi 10T Lite.

There are possibilities that the company makes subtle changes in the hardware. Speaking of which, the tipster Digital Chat Station has also dished out the camera specifications of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. It appears that the camera would be one of the distinctions between both the aforementioned smartphones. The handset is said to launch with a 108MP primary camera at the rear.

The main lens will be paired up with a telephoto lens, a super-wide-angle sensor, and an additional macro sensor. Other known features include 8GB RAM and an LCD display. The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is said to arrive with a 6.67-inch panel which is expected to offer an FHD+ resolution. There will be a punch-hole for the selfie camera.

The company has teased the device in a bluish shade. However, other color options are also expected to be announced during the launch. The leaks have also indicated a 4,820 mAh battery unit which is expected to get 33W quick charge support.

