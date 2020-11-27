Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 4G Officially Announced: All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has finally announced the new Redmi Note 9 series. The company has announced three different smartphones in China. As the rumor mill suggested, the company has announced the Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 9 4G smartphones. Following are the details on the pricing and availability:

Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Key Features

Starting with the standard the Redmi Note 9 5G, the device packs a 6.53-inch LCD panel. It comes with an FHD+ resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. There is a punch-hole which has a 13MP selfie snapper. The rear camera setup includes three cameras 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC which is paired with 8GB RAM. The device comes with up to 256GB storage configuration and also has expandable microSD storage. The device ships with Android 10 OS backed with MIUI 11 skin. There is a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

Coming to the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, there is a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display. This variant also has an FHD+ resolution but has a higher 120Hz refresh rate. The processor here is the Snapdragon 750G processor. The chipset is combined with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. The device comes with a quad-lens setup which has a 108MP primary sensor.

The remaining setup includes a 13MP sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. The selfie camera here is a 16MP sensor. Backing it up is a 4,820 mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 9 4G Specifications And Features

The Redmi Note 9 4G is announced with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display. There is a waterdrop notch up front for the selfie camera. The handset runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. The device runs on Android 10 OS and has MIUI 11 skin on top. The device gets its fuel via a 6,000 mAh battery.

